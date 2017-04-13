NEB Softball: Huskers Host Penn State This Weekend

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN –The Nebraska softball team begins a seven-game homestand this weekend when the Huskers welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The series opener is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with game two at 3 p.m. on Saturday and the finale at Noon on Sunday. Tickets are available for all three games and can be purchased online at Huskers.com, over the phone by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or in person at the Bowlin Stadium ticket office beginning one hour before first pitch.

Fans unable to make it out to Bowlin Stadium this weekend can listen to a free radio broadcast of all three games on Huskers.com, courtesy of the Husker Sports Network. Fans with a BTN Plus subscription can also watch games one and three.

With both the Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game and a home baseball game, Saturday is expected to be a busy day at Haymarket Park. The Haymarket Park parking lots will be charging for football parking but softball fans will receive free parking by showing their softball game ticket to the parking attendant. Fans are advised that the parking lots may fill up due to the football game.

Fans attending Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game can use their ticket stub to receive free admission into Saturday’s softball game.

The Huskers, who were swept in a doubleheader Wednesday at Iowa, finished a stretch of eight consecutive Big Ten Conference road games with a 6-2 record. NU is 8-2 over its last 10 games with 11 of its final 14 regular-season games at home.

This Week's Top 10

1) According to the most recent NCAA statistics released on Monday, Nebraska has played the nation’s second-most difficult schedule based on opponent winning percentage (.653).

2) NU owns an 8-2 record over the last 10 games after beginning the season with an 8-20 record.

3) Penn State is making its first-ever trip to Lincoln to play the Huskers this weekend, although the Nittany Lions did play twice at Bowlin Stadium at the 2013 Big Ten Tournament.

4) Nebraska posted the largest comeback in school history in game two last Saturday at Rutgers, rallying from a seven-run deficit (8-1).

5) NU is No. 53 in this week’s NCAA RPI ranking.

6) Nebraska is one of only five Big Ten teams with a winning record in conference play (6-5).

7) The Huskers played went 6-2 in their stretch of eight consecutive Big Ten road games, and Nebraska begins a streak of nine consecutive conference home games on Friday.

8) MJ Knighten was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award on Thursday, becoming the first finalist for the award in program history.

9) Alyvia Simmons leads the Big Ten with 19 hits and seven doubles in conference play.

10) Alyvia Simmons had five hits in game two at Rutgers last Saturday, tying the school record for most hits in a regulation-length game.

Knighten First Husker Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Senior third baseman MJ Knighten is a finalist for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award, which recognizes student-athletes for achievements in the community, classroom, character and competition.

• Knighten was picked as one of 30 national candidates on Feb. 28, becoming the sixth Husker to be named a candidate for the award.

• On Thursday, Knighten was selected as one of 10 finalists for the award, becoming the first Senior CLASS Award finalist in program history. The winner will be announced at the Women’s College World Series in June.

Simmons Having a B1G Season

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons has been on a tear during Big Ten Conference play, batting .475 with 19 hits and six multi-hit efforts in 11 league games.

• She leads the Big Ten with 19 hits and seven doubles in conference games, while ranking third in total bases (29), fourth in average (.475) and seventh in runs (12).

• Simmons has totaled 19 hits in 40 bats through 11 Big Ten games this season. Last year, she had 14 hits in 55 at bats in 19 conference games.

• She has also produced more doubles (7-to-2) and extra-base hits (8-to-6) in Big Ten play this season than she did in conference action last season.

• Simmons has improved her Big Ten average by .220 and her slugging percentage by .216 from last season.

Homering Huskers

Nebraska’s offense has come alive of late and part of the improvement has been increased home run production.

• Nebraska has slugged 12 home runs in its last 10 games, despite being held without a home run in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Iowa.

• Nebraska homered in each of its five games last week. Before last week, the Huskers had not hit a home run in back-to-back games this season.

• Nebraska hit five home runs in its 15-12 comeback win over Rutgers last Saturday, one shy of the school record.

• Junior Taylor Otte and sophomore Bri Cassidy each hit their first career home runs last weekend at Rutgers.

• Eleven Huskers have homered in 2017, tying for the most players to hit a home run in NU history (also 2016).

Nebraska Clicked on All Phases in During Win Streak

Nebraska saw its eight-game winning streak - and six-game Big Ten win streak - snapped on Wednesday, when the Huskers were swept in a doubleheader at Iowa. Although the winning streak has ended, Nebraska’s play during the streak showed the Huskers’ potential.

• Nebraska averaged 7.5 runs per game during its eight-game win streak after averaging only 3.4 runs per game prior to the win streak.

• NU allowed only 4.1 runs per game during the win streak after allowing 6.7 runs per game before the streak.

• The Huskers allowed only four unearned runs in the eight-game win streak after allowing an average of 1.8 unearned runs per game prior to the win streak.

Jablonski Pitching Well

Junior Kaylan Jablonski saw her personal five-game winning streak snapped in walk-off fashion in game one Wednesday at Iowa, but she has still been pitching well the past three weeks, helping the Huskers to an 8-2 record during that span.

• Jablonski is 5-1 with one save and a 3.28 ERA over the past three weeks. Over the first seven weeks of the season, Jablonski was 3-10 with a 5.83 ERA.

• She has lowered her season ERA from 5.83 after seven weeks of play to its current mark of 4.91. Jablonski’s current 4.91 ERA is her lowest mark of the season.

• Jablonski is 4-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in April. She has appeared in seven of Nebraska’s nine games this month while throwing nearly 60 percent of the Huskers’ total innings.

• Jablonski’s five-game winning streak from March 31 to April 9 was the second-longest of her career, trailing only a six-game win streak during her freshman season.

Scouting Penn State (16-22 Overall, 4-7 Big Ten)

Penn State boasts the same record as Nebraska this season, entering the weekend series with a 16-22 overall record. The Nittany Lions are tied for 10th in the Big Ten standings with a 4-7 record in conference play.

Penn State split a home doubleheader with No. 25 Ohio State on Wednesday before traveling to Lincoln on Thursday. The Nittany Lions’ lone conference series victory this season came at home against Indiana (2-1) two weeks ago. Nebraska and Penn State share two common opponents this season in Pittsburgh and Washington, both of whom have been ranked. The Huskers went 0-3 against that duo, while the Nittany Lions posted an 0-4 record.

Penn State is batting .272 as a team and averaging 3.6 runs per game. In conference play, the Nittany Lions are hitting .245 and averaging 2.6 runs per contest, although they did score nine runs in their Wednesday doubleheader with Ohio State.

Rebecca Ziegler is one of four Nittany Lions hitting better than .300, as she leads the team with a .336 average and nine doubles. She has added three home runs and 20 RBIs, ranking second on the team in both categories. Tori Dubois is batting .320 this season and is 14-for-31 (.452) in Big Ten play with three doubles and one home run. Kristina Brackpool owns a .308 average on the season with four doubles and three homers, but she is just 5-for-31 (.161) in conference play with no extra-base hits. Toni Polk rounds out the quartet of .300 hitters, as she is batting .301 this season and is tied for the team lead with six stolen bases. Shelby Miller has been the Nittany Lions’ top power threat, as she leads the team with four home runs and 24 RBIs. She has producedin one-quarter (7-of-28) of Penn State’s total RBIs in conference play.

Defensively, Penn State boasts a 4.63 ERA and allows an average of 5.3 runs per game, including 1.1 unearned runs per game. The Nittany Lions’ ERA climbs to 6.15 in Big Ten Play, and Penn State is allowing 6.2 runs per game in league play.

Marlaina Laubach is Penn State’s top pitcher and is coming off a complete-game victory over No. 25 Ohio State on Wednesday, when she allowed only one run. Laubach is 8-6 this season with a 3.41 ERA in 90.1 innings, including a 3-2 mark with a 2.85 ERA in Big Ten play. Madison Seifert is 3-8 with a 4.43 ERA but is 0-2 with a 9.33 ERA in conference action. Madey Smith is 3-3 with a 5.06 ERA this season. Four of her five starts have come in Big Ten play, as she has been the Nittany Lions’ No. 2 pitcher in conference action, posting a 1-3 record with a 6.88 ERA. Amanda Ferlisi (0-0, 7.00 ERA in 2.0 IP), Madison Shaffer (0-2, 7.18 ERA in 27.0 IP) and Jessica Cummings (2-3, 7.26 ERA in 27.0 IP) round out the Penn State staff.