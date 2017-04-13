Local store holds toy drive for family affected by fire

A Lincoln family lost some of their valuables after an early morning fire Thursday.

It happened at this home near 48th and Claire Avenue before 2 a.m.

A 10–year–old girl smelled the smoke and alerted her family.

They and their dog made it out safely.

Now, On the go convenience store is looking to help out.

The manager and his wife are collecting toys for the two kids who lost theirs.

They said the family stops by the store regularly.

"Everybody got out that's the important part. Material things can be replaced and hopefully the community can take part and give back a little bit over this next week,” Toy Drive Organizer Angie Alesio said.

Firefighters said the flames started in the garage.

Fire Investigator Ken Hilger said it was electric.

There's about $170,000 in damage.

Svetlana Gevorkoa lives next door and woke up a loud noise.

She said it sounded like an explosion.

"I heard other sounds outside of the house and I looked at the window at this time fire started going out of the window,” Svetlana Gevorkoa said.

You can drop off toys at the store located on the northeast corner near 48th and highway two.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Donations will be accepted through April 23.

They’re looking for items such as art supplies, puzzles, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles.

"Showing kindness is what it is all about especially if it's for the benefit of children,” On the Go Convenience Store Manager Matt Alesio said.

It's believed the family won't be able to return home for at least a month.