BREAKING: LPD investigates shooting, initiates pursuit with apprehension

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Lincoln police arrested Hamo Hamo, 24,after he shot into a home near South 20th and Harrison Ave around 2:45 Friday morning.

They say a woman was inside the home being shot at. She was able to describe the car the suspect was driving to police.

Officials located the car near 17th and Van Dorn, tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

Police say they stopped and arrested Hamo near South Point Mall. He was cited with Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Fleeing to Avoid Arrest and Possession of Controlled Substance.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that led to a pursuit before an apprehension early this morning.

Here are the early details that we know:

At about 2:45 this morning, Lincoln Police got a call of shots being fired at a home at 2624 Worthington avenue.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate the vehicle in question in which the shots were being fired from.

Officers then initiated a pursuit with that vehicle beginning right along the west side of the Country Club of Lincoln and continuing south towards 27th and Highway 2.

The vehicle then drove around into the Shopko parking lot in that area, before continuing southbound on 27th towards Southpointe Pavilions.

Officers, with the help of the Lancaster county sheriff’s office, we’re finally able to end the pursuit at Southpointe and take the suspect into custody.



Now police are still gathering all the information as to what led to this incident.

We can tell you that right now, there are no injuries to anyone involved in this case.