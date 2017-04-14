LFR battles morning house fire in North Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

One Lincoln family's home went up in flames early Friday morning. It started on the deck and spread into the home, all the way to the attic.



The smell of smoke seeping into the window gave a concerned neighbor an abrupt wake up call. He says, at first he thought the smell was lingering from the controlled burns in Kansas, but then he noticed it was coming from his neighbors' house.



"My dog woke me up. I smelled something and I went outside to see what was going on," says Ron Brumbaugh, neighbor.

Brumbaugh woke up to see smoke billowing out of his neighbors' house.

"A lot of smoke; there was a lot of smoke all the way around coming out of the overhangs and stuff out of the vents," says Brumbaugh.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday, south of 14th and Superior on Dodge street. Fire officials say it ignited on the deck and then spread to the kitchen and up into the attic.

"We don't know exactly where or how it started but we do have some pretty extensive damage to a deck area on the exterior of the home and then we have fire damage in the kitchen area and garage area and the kitchen is directly behind the garage," says Cpt. Leo Benes, Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Everyone inside the house made it out. Luckily, the smoke detectors went off, alerting the family of the fire. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after touching a propane tank and injuring their hand.

Fire officials say the residents will not be able to move back into their house for weeks. Total damage is about $100,000.

Again, investigators are still looking into what exactly started the fire.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Fire and Rescue put out another house fire this morning in North Lincoln.

Crews arrived to the back side of a home on fire near 15th and Dodge around 3:45 a.m.

All occupants of the house were evacuated as LFR began fire operations. The blaze was out in less than 30 minutes.

One person was transported to the hospital, while the Red Cross has been called in to help the family. Fire officials say there is significant damage to the home.

Crews are also working to determine how the fire started.