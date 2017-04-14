LFR battles morning house fire in North Lincoln

A two-car crash on Highway 30 between Grand Island and Central City left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital.More >>
A two-car crash on Highway 30 between Grand Island and Central City left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital.More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
A family is lucky to be alive after a scary rollover accident Saturday evening.More >>
A family is lucky to be alive after a scary rollover accident Saturday evening.More >>
A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.More >>
A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Evidence obtained from an unlawful stop of a man on a bike in Lincoln cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
Evidence obtained from an unlawful stop of a man on a bike in Lincoln cannot be used against him at trial.More >>
A proposed high-rise hotel project in downtown Lincoln has been delayed.More >>
A proposed high-rise hotel project in downtown Lincoln has been delayed.More >>
In light of recent coyote sightings in the Hastings area, the big dogs with the federal government have been brought in to help.More >>
In light of recent coyote sightings in the Hastings area, the big dogs with the federal government have been brought in to help.More >>
A short time earlier, Patterson had tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A short time earlier, Patterson had tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Her trip is from July 22-26.More >>
Her trip is from July 22-26.More >>