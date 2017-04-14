Driver killed in Grand Island crash, police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a Grand Island man who died in the crash of his pickup truck.

The accident was reported around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say an officer saw the speeding pickup and clocked it at 98 mph.

The officer lost sight of the pickup as he began a chase. The pickup wreckage soon was spotted where it had rocketed off an overpass and struck a building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 25-year-old Cesar Gutierrez.