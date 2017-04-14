Traffic stop leads to UNL alert

Police arrested Abreion Alexander, 21, and Davonte Jackson, 21, after they ran from a traffic stop.

Officials say they stopped the car near 48th and Madison, just after 1 o’clock Friday morning.

They say two passengers; Alexander and Jackson took off running. When they got out a gun magazine fell out of the car. Police say this initiated a UNL alert.

Police found Jackson hiding in the bed of a truck near 49th and Adams.

They stopped Alexander walking near 53rd and Jackson.