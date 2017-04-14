5-year-old flown to Omaha hospital after fall from window - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

5-year-old flown to Omaha hospital after fall from window

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 5-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital after falling from a second-story window in Cass County.
        The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Louisville (LOO'-iss-vihl). The child was taken to the Louisville High School football field, where a medical helicopter landed so it could fly the child to Nebraska Medical Center.
        Details about what happened and the child's name and condition have not been released.

