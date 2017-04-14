Pick-up plows into prayer group

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Three people are recovering after a truck plowed into a crowd praying outside of Planned Parenthood.

It happened just after 1 p.m., near 48th and Old Cheney Streets.

About 200 people were there throughout the day as part of their Good Friday observance. They were wrapping up when the accident happened.

Channel 8 spoke to one witness who says they were just finishing praying, when they saw the truck head straight them.

"I heard the sound of something hitting a curb, and moving I looked to my right and saw a truck running off the road and I saw bodies rolling," said witness Mary Quintero.

Police say the truck was headed South on 48th Street. That's when the driver swerved off the road and into the crowd. Officer’s say he over-corrected to avoid hitting the car in front of him. Three people were struck.

"In order to avoid striking the vehicle in front of him, he decided to take evasive action and drive right and went off the side of the road,” said Sgt. Mark James with LPD. “Once off the side of the road, he struck three pedestrians that were transported to Bryan West Hospital"

The driver of the truck was cited with negligent driving. Police are still investigating.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Again all three patients are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

