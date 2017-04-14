Omaha zoo's last Malayan tiger euthanized following illness - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha zoo's last Malayan tiger euthanized following illness

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The last of the Malayan tigers at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has died.
    Zoo officials say the 20-year-old, three-legged tiger named Mai was euthanized Wednesday morning after her health recently declined.
    Mai had been at the zoo since 2003. She had been found with her front left leg in a poacher's trap, and veterinarians amputated the limb. She underwent rehabilitation at a Malaysian zoo before arriving in Omaha.
    She gained notoriety again in 2015 when she bit a woman who broke into the zoo after hours and tried to pet the tiger.
    The zoo has said it will no longer keep Malayan tigers. It will instead focus on the care of its existing tiger species, Amur and Bengal.

