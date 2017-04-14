Lincoln Has You Covered: 12 Places With Easter Activities!

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

It's that time of the year. Easter egg hunting and other Easter activities has returned to the capital city. In fact it's a few blocks away from you.

Here's the full list of what's near you in chronological order.

Tomorrow (April 15)

Leon's Grocer: 9:30 a.m. 2200 Winthrop Road. Easter candy!

The Shoppes at Piedmont: 10-11 a.m., 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. Bring a pack of toothbrushes or toothpaste to donate to People's City Mission.

First Lutheran Church: 10 a.m., 1551 S. 70th St. Easter candy!

Belmont Baptist Church: 10 a.m., 3424 N. 14th St. Easter egg hunt.

Westminster Presbyterian Church : 10-11:30 a.m., 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Games, crafts and egg hunt

UPCO Park :10 a.m., 40th and Adams streets. Easter eggs, candy, prizes and photo with Easter Bunny

New Visions Community: 10 a.m.-noon, 2915 S. 16th St. Easter egg hunt, games and crafts.

SouthPointe Pavilions:11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center Courtyard, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Valparaiso: 1 p.m. Soccer field. Easter candy!

Christ Temple Mission Church: 1-2 p.m., 500 N. 25th St. Easter Candy!

Sunday (April 16)

Epic Church: 10 a.m., 6601 S. 70th St. Easter Bunny, candy, free inflatable rides, prizes, free Easter family photo.

First-Plymouth Church: 12 p.m. 2000 D St. Community-wide Easter egg hunt.