Easter Bunny visits South Pointe Pavilions

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Even though the Easter Bunny is gearing up for her busy weekend, she stopped by South Pointe Pavilions Friday afternoon to visit with children.

Those who stopped by got their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and a sweet treat.

If you weren't able to get out on Friday don't worry you have another chance Saturday.

She'll be back from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Barnes and Noble is also hosting a Easter Story Time at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

All the events are free.