Emergency Order Issued to Omaha Child Care Provider

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing a child care provider Friday.

Lynn Rowe, doing business as Lynn’s Learning Center, 3109 South 112th St., Omaha, can’t provide care for any children.

Rowe may request a hearing within 15 days of receiving the emergency order. The hearing is held within 10 days of the request, unless a continuance is granted.

An emergency order is issued whenever the Department finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child in a child care program.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A woman suspected of abusing a child at an Omaha day care has been taken into custody in Iowa. Omaha police say 58-year-old Lynn Rowe is charged with intentional child abuse, no injury, and was being sought on an arrest warrant.

Police said Friday that she turned up in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Her attorney declined to comment.



Police say the parents of a 4-year-old girl reported April 3 that Rowe had abused their 4-year-old daughter while at Rowe's day care.