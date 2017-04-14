NEB BOWLING: Huskers Go 1-1 in Bracket Rounds; Face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday Morning

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska bowling team won its first Bracket Round match but lost the second at the NCAA Bowling Championship on Friday, and faces Maryland Eastern Shore in an elimination match at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Nebraska opened the bracket round with a 4-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. NU dropped the first game, but responded with four consecutive games with a pinfall above 200 to win the match and advance.

In a winner's bracket match, McKendree took down the Huskers by a score of 4-2.

The winner of the Nebraska-UMES match will move on to face Vanderbilt, and must defeat the Commodores twice to make the final. In addition to McKendree, Sam Houston State and Arkansas State are still alive on the other side of the bracket, while Fairleigh Dickinson and 2016 NCAA champion Stephen F. Austin were eliminated Friday. The final will take place at 5:30 on Saturday, and will be broadcast live on ESPNU and Watch ESPN. Bracket Round matches before the final will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

National Collegiate Bowling Championship

Baton Rouge, La. - Raising Cane's River Center

Qualifying Round Standings (Record)

1. McKendree (6-1)

2. Vanderbilt (5-2)

3. Stephen F. Austin (4-3)

4. Nebraska (4-3)

5. Nebraska (2-3)

6. Arkansas State (3-4)

7. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-5)

8. Sam Houston State (1-6)

Thursday, April 13 - Qualifying Round: Block 1 (Five Traditional Matches - 2-3 Record)

1. #1 Nebraska 914, #8 Maryland Eastern Shore 875

2. #1 Nebraska 1,174, #4 Sam Houston State 994

3. #7 Stephen F. Austin 1,082, #1 Nebraska 996

4. #3 Arkansas State 1,033, #1 Nebraska 1,018

5. #5 Vanderbilt 1,044, #1 Nebraska 921

Friday, April 14 - Qualifying Round: Block 2 (Two Traditional Matches - 2-0 Record)

1. #1 Nebraska 913, #6 Fairleigh Dickinson 852

2. #1 Nebraska 1,079, #2 McKendree 952

Bracket Round 1: Nebraska 4, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Bracket Round 2: McKendree 4, Nebraska 2

Huskers in the Individual Standings

1. Kelly Belzeski - 217.6

13. Raquel Orozco - 207.4 (5 games)

14. Gazmine Mason - 205.4

19. Julia Bond - 199.1

44. Meghan Straub - 181.6

50. Briana Zabierek - 162.5 (2 games)