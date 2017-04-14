UNL hosts 59th annual rodeo - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL hosts 59th annual rodeo

UNL hosts 59th annual rodeo

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of fans came out to the Lancaster Event Center Friday evening to cheer on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's rodeo team. 

This is the 59th time UNL has hosted the event, which is primarily run by students. 

On top of raising funds for the event, members have to purchase fuel, stock and feed, rent the event space and even hire safety professionals.

They also break up into committees - each handling things like hospitality, promotion and production - to make sure the event goes as smoothly as possible.

About 250 contestants from six states compete in 10 rodeos throughout the year.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts joined members of the rodeo team on horseback, and proclaimed this to be rodeo week in Nebraska. 

Rodeo tickets start at $10 and are available at http://www.lancastereventcenter.org. 

Adult general admission tickets are $15 at the door, reserved seating is $20 at the door and VIP seating is $30 at the door. 

College students can purchase tickets for $5 at the door. 

The public is encouraged to bring two canned goods to the rodeo to receive $1 off any adult ticket purchased at the door.

Youth general admission is $5, and reserved seating is $10.

 Youth 2 and under receive free admittance. 

Kids Day will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Rodeo demonstrations and live animals will highlight the free activities. 

Children 12 and under will receive free admission to the 1 p.m. performance.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful. 

    More >>

  • Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.