UNL hosts 59th annual rodeo

Hundreds of fans came out to the Lancaster Event Center Friday evening to cheer on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's rodeo team.

This is the 59th time UNL has hosted the event, which is primarily run by students.

On top of raising funds for the event, members have to purchase fuel, stock and feed, rent the event space and even hire safety professionals.

They also break up into committees - each handling things like hospitality, promotion and production - to make sure the event goes as smoothly as possible.

About 250 contestants from six states compete in 10 rodeos throughout the year.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts joined members of the rodeo team on horseback, and proclaimed this to be rodeo week in Nebraska.

Rodeo tickets start at $10 and are available at http://www.lancastereventcenter.org.

Adult general admission tickets are $15 at the door, reserved seating is $20 at the door and VIP seating is $30 at the door.

College students can purchase tickets for $5 at the door.

The public is encouraged to bring two canned goods to the rodeo to receive $1 off any adult ticket purchased at the door.

Youth general admission is $5, and reserved seating is $10.

Youth 2 and under receive free admittance.

Kids Day will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Rodeo demonstrations and live animals will highlight the free activities.

Children 12 and under will receive free admission to the 1 p.m. performance.