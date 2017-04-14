NEB WGYM: Huskers Take Fourth in NCAA Semifinal II

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

St. Louis, Mo. - The Nebraska women's gymnastics team scored a season-high 197.2125 at NCAA Semifinal II on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena, but the Huskers missed advancing to the NCAA Super Six Finals by just 0.3875, as Alabama took third behind LSU and Florida with a score of 197.6000.

LSU finished first in the semifinal with a score of 198.2750, while Florida scored a 197.8125. Michigan took fourth with a score of 196.4625 and Georgia rounded out the field with a score of 195.800.

Nebraska claimed four All-America honors, including one first-team (top four on each event, plus ties) and three second-team (fifth through eighth on each event, plus ties) awards. Sienna Crouse claimed her first-career All-America honors, finishing fourth on vault with a 9.9125 to make the first team. Ashley Lambert finished her career with two more All-America honors to give her three for her career, after she finished tied for fifth on vault with a 9.90 and tied for eighth on floor with a 9.9125. Danielle Breen earned her first All-America accolades, earning second-team honors on beam after tying for sixth with a score of 9.90.

Including scores from Semifinal I, Crouse finished fourth in the nation on vault, while Lambert tied for fifth in the nation on vault.

Nebraska's season ends with a record of 29-10, and the Huskers finish seventh nationally, NU's best finish since finishing sixth in 2014.

Jennie Laeng led the Huskers with a score of 39.3750 in the all-around.

Rotation One

The Huskers began the evening on bars, and got off to a strong start with a score of 49.2500. Lambert led the way with a 9.8875, while Taylor Houchin tied a career high with a 9.875. Abbie Epperson posted a 9.8375, while Breen and Laeng hit 9.825s, as Breen tied her season best.

Florida scored a 49.5125 on vault, while Alabama scored a 49.3875 on floor and Georgia scored a 48.500 on beam.

Rotation Two

In the second rotation, NU set a new season high with a score of 49.300 on beam, led by Breen's anchor routine of 9.900 that tied for sixth in Nebraska NCAA postseason history on the event. Laeng tied a season high with a score of 9.875, while Houchin pitched in a 9.8625. Grace Williams added a 9.8375, while Abbie Epperson tied a season high with a 9.825 and Sierra Hassel matched with a 9.825 of her own.

LSU got off to a fast start with a 49.7125 on floor, while Alabama vaulted to a 49.3625 and Michigan posted a 49.300 on bars.

Rotation Three

Nebraska was on a bye for the third rotation.

LSU continued its strong performance with a 49.5625 on vault, while Florida notched a 49.4250 on bars. Georgia posted a 49.2250 on floor, while Michigan scored a 48.8125 on beam.

At the halfway point, LSU led the field with a score of 99.2750 and Florida was second with a score of 98.9375. Alabama was third with a score of 98.7500, and NU was just two-tenths of a point behind in fourth with a score of 98.5500. Michigan was fifth with a score of 98.1125 and Georgia rounded out the field with a score of 97.7250.

Rotation Four

The Huskers moved to floor out of a bye, and posted one of their strongest scores of the year with a 49.4125. Lambert led the way with a 9.9125, while Houchin and Megan Schweihofer scored 9.8875s. Laeng added a 9.875 and Breen rounded out the Husker scoring with a 9.85.

Alabama posted a 49.4875 on bars, while Florida scored a 49.3875 on beam and Georgia scored a 48.9125 on vault.

Rotation Five

The Huskers finished out the evening on vault, and scored a strong 49.2500. Crouse set a new career high with a 9.9125 to lead the way for the Huskers, while Lambert added a 9.90. Schweihofer scored a 9.85, while Laeng posted a 9.80 and Williams scored a 9.7875 to round out the Husker scoring.

LSU scored a 49.4125 on bars, while Michigan hit a 49.3750 on floor and Alabama moved in position to clinch a spot in the Super Six with a 49.3625 on beam.

Rotation Six

NU was on bye for the final rotation.

LSU scored a 49.5875 on beam and Florida posted a 49.4875 on floor, while Georgia scored a 49.1625 on bars and Michigan scored a 48.9750 on vault.

Notes

