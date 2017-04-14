NEB T&F: Huskers Compete at Tom Botts Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Nebraska track and field team completed day one at the Tom Botts Invitational at Missouri’s Audrey J. Walton Stadium on Friday night.

In the first event of the day, Nick Percy placed first in the hammer throw with a mark of 222-2 (67.72m), a new season best and the No. 12 mark in the nation.

Nicole Colonna placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and set a new outdoor personal record with a time of 11:23.03. Colonna moved to 10th in NU history in the event. Elsa Forsberg was right behind Colonna and placed third with a time of 11:23.20. Judi Jones followed her and was fourth with a time of 11:34.82. Both Forsberg and Jones set personal bests.

Haley Harsin placed ninth in the 1,500-meter race with a time of 4:45.98. Matt Gilbert placed 10th in the men's 1,500m at 3:58.88. Karson LeComte followed him, placing 11th at 3:59.00. Ty Moss was 15th with a time of 4:02.58.

Bonnie Smith finished third in the 5,000 meters and set a personal record in 17:16.31. Kendall Cast placed 10th and set an outdoor personal best of 18:12.34.

The Tom Botts Invitational continues tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.