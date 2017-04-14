Huskers fall to Iowa 7-6 in 10 innings

Posted By: Sports

The Nebraska baseball lost to Iowa 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night in Lincoln. The Huskers led the Hawkeyes 6-3 after five innings, but Iowa tied it in the sixth with a three run homerun, one of their three homeruns in the game. Iowa was able to drive home the eventual game winning run in the top of the tenth on a single to left field. The two teams will face off again on Saturday at 6:05 from Hawks Field.