Huskers fall to Iowa 7-6 in 10 innings - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Huskers fall to Iowa 7-6 in 10 innings

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

The Nebraska baseball lost to Iowa 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night in Lincoln.  The Huskers led the Hawkeyes 6-3 after five innings, but Iowa tied it in the sixth with a three run homerun, one of their three homeruns in the game.  Iowa was able to drive home the eventual game winning run in the top of the tenth on a single to left field.  The two teams will face off again on Saturday at 6:05 from Hawks Field.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.