Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court Ceremony

 An inaugural ceremony will take place next week for Nebraska's newest target court: the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court. The special court is just for veterans who've suffered traumatic brain injury or developed post-traumatic stress disorder as the result of serving in a combat zone. The veterans court ceremony is set for Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln's City-County Building.
 

