New library to be built downtown

Lincoln residents are being invited to a town hall meeting for a presentation on a proposed new library to be built downtown. The meeting Tuesday evening at Bennett Martin Public Library is open to the public. The presentation will include a list of the amenities desired by the community with illustrations and renderings.
 

