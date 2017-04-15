UNL Hack-A-Thon raises cyber harassment awareness

It's a good kind of hacking.

"Were riffing on the work “hack” and saying hack-harassment, so were going to use technology to put and end to harassment," Susan Swearer, UNL Psychology professor, said.

UNL students are using technology to stop cyber harassment.

It's part of a 24 hour Hack–A–Thon.

Groups of computer science and psychology students are working, with the assistance of Intel, to develop an online platform aimed to stop harassment rather than encourage it.

The idea is to adjust common social media platforms previously used as a tool for online bullying.

"High school and college students are living their entire lives online that's how they connect with people and how they communicate, Samantha Hanson, Born This Way, said. “There is so much good that comes out of this, so we knew we had to do something to try to combat the negativity."

The event is hosted by the UNL Psychology Department in partnership with Born This Way, a movement dedicated ending harassment.

Samantha Hanson, is with the group, she says, when used correctly, social media can be a healing outlet and not a tool for bullying.

"If we are taking that population that is using the internet to find that outlet that they need and taking it away from them because people are bullying them or shaming them we are going to lose that safe place that people need to talk about what is going on," Hanson, said.

I took a closer look at one group's project.

Cody, a student working towards his master’s degree in psychology, and his group are modifying the typical fitness app.

Rather than tracking fitness goals, the want to track acts of kindness.

Groups had all day Saturday to prepare their idea. A panel of judges will decide the winner Sunday.