BREAKING: Man struck by car in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are responding to a pedestrian versus car accident at North 1st and O Street.

The call came in at around 4:20 this afternoon. Scanner reports indicate the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.

The area is blocked off while police investigate.

Channel 8 has a reporter on scene and is working to confirm more details.

