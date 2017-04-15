LPS teacher arrested for sexual assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS teacher arrested for sexual assault

A Lincoln Public Schools teacher and former Husker football player has been arrested for sexual assault.
Lincoln police say 39-year-old Sean Applegate was arrested after a 19-year-old female told LPD Applegate sexually assaulted her between May 2013 and January 2014.
She was just 15 or 16 years old at the time.
Applegate is listed as an industrial technology teacher at Pound Middle School on Lincoln Public Schools' website.
According to huskers.com, he played wingback for Nebraska from 1995-1999.
his arraignment is set for Monday afternoon.

