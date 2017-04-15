Five-Run seventh Inning lifts NU past Penn State

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska softball team pulled off the largest seventh-inning comeback in Bowlin Stadium history on Saturday, scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh to rally from a four-run deficit and defeat Penn State, 5-4, in front of a season-high 1,550 fans.

After Penn State added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, Nebraska trailed 4-0 entering its final at bat. But the Huskers sent eight batters to the plate, recording a pair of singles, drawing two walks and taking advantage of three crucial Penn State errors to rally for the win.

The comeback started when junior Gina Metzler began the inning with a pinch-hit single. An error then put Huskers on first and second before junior Taylor Otte walked to load the bases with no outs. Another Nittany Lion error then allowed sophomore Alyvia Simmons to reach base safely and Metzler to score the Huskers' first run. Trailing 4-1, Nebraska still had the bases loaded with no outs, prompting Penn State to bring on ace Marlaina Laubach out of the bullpen. Laubach walked senior MJ Knighten to force in the second run of the inning before freshman Tristen Edwards lined an RBI single to right center that cut the lead to 4-2. Following a force out at home, junior Austen Urness then stepped to the plate and hit a ground ball back to Laubach, who threw wildly to home allowing Knighten to score the tying run and Edwards to score the winning run.

With its second straight walk-off win over Penn State, the Huskers clinched the series victory while improving to 18-22 on the year and 8-5 in league play. Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod (2-4) earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run in 2.0 innings. Senior right-hander Cassie McClure earned the start and allowed three runs on five hits.

Madison Seifert (3-9) took the loss for Penn State, although she did not allow an earned run in her 6.0-plus innings. With the loss, the Nittany Lions fell to 16-24 on the season and 4-9 in Big Ten play.

Edwards led Nebraska offensively with a 3-for-4 day, tying her career high in hits and producing three of the Huskers' eight hits in the game in addition to scoring the winning run. Otte finished 2-for-2 with a walk, reaching base in all three of her plate appearances.

Nebraska had a chance to score early, recording a pair of two-out hits in both the first and second innings, but stranded all four runners.

Penn State then took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Tori Dubois led off with a fly ball to deep right center. Edwards, the right fielder, reached out to make the catch but the ball deflected off of her glove as Edwards collided with Simmons, the center fielder. The ball bounced away and before Nebraska could recover and Dubois rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

The Nittany Lions made it 3-0 with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth. After the first two batters were retired, a single up the middle and a hit batter put two runners on base for Kristina Brackpool, who scored both teammates with a two-run double to left center.

Penn State added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a two-out Husker error that stretched the lead to 4-0.

After having only two base runners from the third to sixth innings, the first six Huskers reached base in the bottom of the seventh to ignite the comeback.

Nebraska and Penn State wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Noon, when the Huskers will look for the third consecutive weekend sweep in conference play.