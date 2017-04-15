PHOTOS: Tornado touches down near Syracuse - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

PHOTOS: Tornado touches down near Syracuse

PHOTOS: Tornado touches down near Syracuse

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Justin Sanley Courtesy Justin Sanley
Sondra Rafferty McCoy Sondra Rafferty McCoy
Courtesy Jeff Larchick Courtesy Jeff Larchick
Courtesy Justin Sanley Courtesy Justin Sanley

A tornado touched down about 30 miles east of Lincoln Saturday at around 5:15 p.m.

The funnel was spotted four miles northeast of Syracuse in Otoe County.

Since the tornado hit, several viewers have shared pictures.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Damage estimates are not clear at this time.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.