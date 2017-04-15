Fan Reaction: Spring Game

Husker fans offer their thoughts on the Red-White game

It may have been a scrimmage, but that didn't stop thousands of fans from attending Nebraska's spring game today.

Nearly 80,000 fans packed Memorial Stadium for the Huskers annual Red-White Game, and they had a lot to say about what they saw.

"I just love walking up and down the street and seeing all these fans yelling, 'Go Big Red'," says Taylor Donner

Husker fan, Cole Kreikemeir said, "I came to the game the last two years. I love it every time. I get chills every time I walk into that stadium."

Demi Patsios, who's friends with De'Mornay Pierson-El and a few other Huskers wanted to see them in action.

"I was just excited to see all my friends out there," said Patsios.

"It's awesome, it's crazy how many people are coming out to support the Huskers," says Taylor Rocke.

For some first-time attendees, like Erin Lamb, it was eye-opening.

"Coming in, I was surprised with all the fans, it looked like a real game, so it was practically full in there," said Lamb.

One of the main topics of discussion among fans was the quarterback battle between Patrick O'Brien and Tanner Lee, and the direction of the program.

Ethan Dowell, a student at UNL, says he was impressed by O'Brien.

"Patrick O'Brien had a great spring game, first half, so far," says Dowell.

Another UNL student, Brett Babcock, sees a bright future for the Huskers.

"I feel like the last few years have been kind of down, and going forward with new recruits and everything; I think we're going to be really good, " said Babcock.

Some came for more than just the game. Tashawni Davis's brother's friends did the pregame flyover.

"So, we were excited to get there and watch them," says Davis.

For Husker Fans, days like these are just what makes Nebraska...well...Nebraska.

"This is what Nebraska is all about, so yeah it was awesome," said Michelle Stewart.

This was the second highest attendance in the game's history.