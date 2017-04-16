Governor Pete Ricketts to celebrate Cargill expansion in Columbu - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Governor Ricketts to visit Columbus

Governor Pete Ricketts to celebrate Cargill expansion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - Cargill will celebrate the $111 million expansion of its plant in Columbus this week. Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are expected to join company executives at the plant on Thursday. The project converted the plant from a ground beef operation to a cooked meat facility that makes cooked ground beef, sausage and hot dogs.

