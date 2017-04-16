Outdoor recreation for women sponsored by NGP - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled at an outdoor recreation event for women later this month. The Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman event is set for April 29-30 at Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska. Go online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/bow for more information or to register for the event. The registration deadline is April 21.

