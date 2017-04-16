Veterans land bill in Grand Island - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bill would assist veterans moving from another town

Veterans land bill in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The Grand Island City Council has hired a company to assist the city with deciding how to use land that will become available when the veterans home moves to another town. The council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a resolution to enter into a contract with Olsson Associates to review possible uses for the land. Jeff Palik of Olsson says the company will have public meetings to gather input from Grand Island residents on the land's new purpose.

