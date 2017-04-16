Proposed library to be presented to public

The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...