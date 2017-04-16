Proposed library to be presented to public - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Proposed library to be presented to public

 (AP) - Lincoln residents are being invited to a town hall meeting for a presentation on a proposed new library to be built downtown.
    The meeting Tuesday evening at Bennett Martin Public Library is open to the public.
    Consultants will present a draft of the Central Library Building Program Statement that is based on community input gathered through meetings, focus groups and an online survey. The presentation will include a list of the amenities desired by the community with illustrations and renderings.
    The new library will replace Bennett Martin, which a 2003 study determined the city had outgrown.

