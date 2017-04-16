Gas leak shuts down Adams between 13th and 14th streets

Gas leak near 14th and Adams

A gas leak called in at 10:06 a.m. shutdown parts of Adams St. Sunday.

LFR said, the leak was caused by a family van that hit a gas meter near the 1300th block of Adams St.

They also said, that the incident was relatively minor, with gas readings remaining high only around the gas meter.

LFR and Blackhills Energy were on the scene.

The area is no longer blocked off.

We'll keep you updated on any new developments.