Davinci's serves to those in need for Easter

34 years of serving those in need

A local restaurant gave their thanks through charity for the holiday.

Davinci's has a long tradition of giving back to those less fortunate, especially during Easter.

Easter is a time of coming together, for those that don't have a place to go, Davinci's is keeping its doors open. They have been for 34 years.

"That's a long time to give away food for free," said Jana and Don, two people Davinci's served.

The Knudson family started the annual complimentary lunch in 1984. It's aimed to help in the community and celebrate the holiday.

Shawn Lohri of the Knudson family says, "My favorite thing is when I see people that needed a meal, that come back later and are able to serve."

The Knudsons say they serve around 750 people every Easter, with the help of nearly 100 volunteers.

They serve hundreds of pounds of food, including pizza, pasta, bread sticks and cupcakes.

"I look forward to it every year, many times when I've lived across the country. I've flown out because being here to really help serve the community is something that I'm really passionate about," says Nick Knudson.

For some volunteers it was a new experience.

"This is my first Easter being able to serve and it's just been great to walk around, talk to people, and really just serve them," said Jacquelyn Swanner.

And for those they serve, it was appreciated.

"It's a great place to go, people care for you," says Rich Robertson, a customer for the day.

The Knudsons show no signs of slowing down, and say they already have the younger family members contributing. The lunch went from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.