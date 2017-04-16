Teens playing with fireworks sparks fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teens playing with fireworks sparks fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue worked hard and fast to put out a fire in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood before it spread to nearby homes.

It started around 6:30 p.m. in marshland behind a neighborhood near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

LFR had to call in help from Southeast Fire Department to knock back the grass fire.

They say the fire was started by some teens playing with fireworks.

"Residents here say they seen some kids playing with some fireworks and throwing it down in that area,” acting Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller said. “We want to encourage the adults and make sure they're responsible and let their kids know that within these dry conditions they stay away from that kind of thing with flammable objects."

Officials say they're lucky they got there as quickly as they did, considering how many homes are in the area.

It’s a good reminder that, even with the rain we've been getting, there are still areas with dry conditions.

