Elevate Church hosts egg drop for special needs kids

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Does it get any better than Easter eggs falling out of a helicopter? The kids at Elevate Church's egg drop sure don't think so.

"He took forever to land, then dropped them out of the sky," explained 10-year-old Gabriel Hernandez.

In the past, Elevate Church in Lincoln has drawn thousands of children to its annual egg drop. This year, they focused on special needs children and their families.

"We wanted to open it up to all our children with special needs because they don't get that opportunity," said Vicki Depenbusch with ARC of Lincoln, an organization that helped the church with the event. "We had parents that were watching their children go to an egg hunt for the first time, in tears, and it made it all worthwhile."

One mother, Katherine Pennock, said she took her son Elijah, who has spina bifida to a different egg hunt just a few weeks ago. The 5-year-old was bowled over by eager kids and didn't have a chance to join in the fun.

"When everyone said go, he couldn't keep up with everyone else," Pennock said. "They just ran and he got zero eggs."

She says this event gave kids like Elijah a safe place to be independent.

A helicopter dropped the eggs. On the ground and from the air, there were around 15,000 total.