NE MGOLF: Huskers Finish 13th at Hawkeye Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Iowa City, Iowa - The Nebraska men's golf team carded a score of 298 in the final round of the Hawkeye Invitational on Sunday to finish in 13th place.

The Huskers posted 899 over 54 holes after scores of 312 and 289 in the first two rounds of the tournament. Texas Tech claimed the team title with an 855 total, while Iowa and Kansas came in at second and third shooting 859 and 860, respectively.

Sophomore Jace Guthmiller led the NU effort, firing a 73 in the final round Sunday, to place him in a tie for 34th. Guthmiller shot a cumulative score of 221, after posting 77 and 71 in the first two rounds of the Invitational.

Michael Colgate tied for 51st after shooting a score of 225 over the 54 hole tournament. The senior posted 77, 71, and 77 in his three rounds.

Tanner Owen fired a 71 in the final round to place him in a tie for 55th. The freshman shot scores of 84 and 71 in the first two rounds, carding a total of 226.

Senior Justin Jennings posted 229 to place him in a tie for 64th. Jennings fired rounds of 74, 76, and 79 over the 54 hole tournament.

Cameron Jones carded a 77 in the final round to place him in 81st. The freshman shot a cumulative score of 243, after shooting 87 and 79 in the first two rounds.

The Huskers return to action April 22nd at the Robert Kepler Invitational at Ohio State University Golf Club-Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Annual Hawkeye Invitational

Saturday, April 15 – Sunday, April 16

Iowa City, Iowa – Finkbine Golf Course

Par 72 – 7,239 yard

Format:

Saturday, April 15: 36 holes (9 a.m. CT Shotgun start)

Sunday, April 16: 18 holes (9 a.m. CT Shotgun start)

Field: Nebraska, Arkansas St., Denver, DePaul, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Marquette, Minnesota, South Dakota State, Texas Tech, Utah, and UMKC

1) Texas Tech - 285-284-286 = 855

2) Iowa - 289-285-285 = 859

3) Kansas - 286-280-294 = 860

4) Iowa State - 293-284-291 = 868

T5) Marquette - 289-295-290 = 874

T5) Arkansas State - 289-292-293 = 874

7) Denver - 294-294-288 = 876

8) Missouri - Kansas City - 293-292-294 = 879

9) Utah - 293-290-298 = 881

10) Kansas State - 299-293-291 = 883

11) Minnesota - 300-291-300 = 891

12) DePaul - 310-291-294 = 895

13) Nebraska - 312-289-298 = 899

14) South Dakota State - 296-301-307 = 904

Nebraska Lineup:

T51) Michael colgate: 77-71-77 = 225

T34) Jace Guthmiller: 77-71-73 = 221

T64) Justin Jennings: 74-76-79 = 229

T55) Tanner Owen: 84-71-71 = 226

81) Cameron Jones: 87-79-77 = 243