Tornado touches down in southeast Nebraska

OTOE, Neb. (AP)

       No injuries or building damage has been reported from a tornado that touched down in southeast Nebraska.
        The National Weather Service says it formed near Otoe and lasted about 10 minutes Saturday afternoon. Another funnel cloud was reported Saturday night six miles west of Stella in Richardson County.
        The service also says hail as big as 2 inches in diameter was reported in eastern Nebraska.

