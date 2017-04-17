Gateway Mall Piercing Pagoda hit again by thieves

A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...