Gateway Mall Piercing Pagoda hit again by thieves

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary that happened inside Gateway Mall. They say suspects took about 30 items worth around $2,000 from Piercing Pagoda Sunday afternoon. Police say this is the second time the store has been hit by thieves.

