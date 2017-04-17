Man to be sentenced for starting Kearney apartment fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

        Sentencing has been scheduled May 30 for a man who admitted starting a fire at a woman's basement apartment in Kearney.
        Court records say 31-year-old Clifford Sellers pleaded guilty to arson after prosecutors dropped a burglary charge.
        Police say no one was injured in the Jan. 22 fire. 

