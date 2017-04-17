650 Vietnam veterans scheduled to visit memorials in DC - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

650 Vietnam veterans scheduled to visit memorials in DC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Organizers say 650 Vietnam veterans will be flying free to Washington, D.C., soon to visit memorials in and near the nation's capital.
        Bill Williams of Patriotic Productions says four chartered jets will leave early on May 1 from Omaha's Eppley Airfield and return by 8:30 p.m. the same day at Lincoln Airport. Williams says thousands of people are expected to greet and cheer the veterans upon their return from Washington.
        Williams says that of the 650 veterans, 55 are Purple Heart recipients.

