Lincoln attorney opens run for Nebraska secretary of state

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A Lincoln attorney and former State Board of Education member is running for Nebraska secretary of state.

Bob Evnen announced Monday that he is launching a campaign to replace current Secretary of State John Gale, who decided not to seek re-election in 2018.

Evnen is scheduled to travel the state this week.

Evnen has been active in the Nebraska Republican Party for years and worked extensively with the group Nebraskans for the Death Penalty last year to reinstate capital punishment.

He served on the State Board of Education from 2005 to 2013.

Evnen made the announcement with U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Mark Quandahl, a former state senator and state education board member

Nebraska state Sen. John Murante of Gretna is also considering a run for secretary of state.