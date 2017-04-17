House Fire near 27th and Fletcher

A house fire took place just after a 11 a.m. near 27th and Fletcher.

No cause yet on what started the fire.

A woman was trapped inside the house.

Fire crews rescued the woman by cutting a hole in the wall and pulling her out.

The woman has no injuries.

Crews are still on the scene, chasing the fire through the house's ventilation system.

The fire is under control.

We will continue to bring you more details when they become available.