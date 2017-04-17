Wounded man died at hospital, Omaha police say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Wounded man died at hospital, Omaha police say

Wounded man died at hospital, Omaha police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a man wounded in an apartment complex parking lot has died at an Omaha hospital.
        Police say officers sent to investigate reports of gunshots found 26-year-old Trent Stutheit around 8:05 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center. Police say he died there.
        No arrests have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.