Naked man hit by multiple vehicles

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after jumping in front of and on top of cars while nude.

It happened near South St. and 25th St.

According to police reports, the 22 year old jumped in front of a vehicle; he was completely nude and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

He was hit again in the same intersection.

Reports say the 22-year-old jumped onto the hood of this vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.