Early Voting for Lincoln City General Election Begins

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that that early voting for the May 2, 2017, Lincoln City General Election began today, April 17, 2017. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

Voters interested in voting early by mail may fill out that form and return it to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503. Voters may also call the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and have an early/absentee ballot request form mailed or faxed to them.

An early/absentee ballot request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election. Shively reminded those voters interested in obtaining an early/absentee ballot through the mail that requests must be received in his office no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Another option for voters is to cast an early/absentee ballot in person at the Election Office. Voters who want to vote an early/absentee ballot in person may come directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office which is located at 601 North 46th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding early/absentee voting should contact the election office at (402) 441-7311.