DHHS Hearing on Medicaid Eligibility April 25

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will hold a public hearing April 25 on proposed changes to regulations related to Medicaid Eligibility, part of Nebraska Administrative Code Title 477.

This is the second hearing on these proposals, which now include changes based on public comments made during the first hearing on January 30, 2017. The original hearing was to comment on revisions that restructured, clarified, provided consistency, and updated material per state statute, state plan amendments, and appeals to the Medicaid eligibility policy.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m. CDT, at the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln, 301 Centennial Mall South, lower level conference room C.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments or to attend and comment at the hearing. Written comments must be postmarked or received by 5:00 p.m. CT the day of the hearing, and should be emailed to DHHS.Regulations@nebraska.gov, faxed to 402-742-2382, or sent to DHHS Legal Services, 301 Centennial Mall South, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026.