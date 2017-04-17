Tecumseh State Prison Inmate found unresponsive

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, Terry Berry, inmate #83145, was unresponsive in his cell. Staff members were alerted to his condition by Berry’s cellmate. Berry was not breathing and responding staff members immediately began CPR. Berry was transported to Johnson County Hospital and then to Bryan West in Lincoln.

Berry, age 22, is serving time for forgery in the 2nd degree over $1,000; and assault by a confined person. His projected release date is December 8, 2017.

State Ombudsman Marshall Lux said the injured inmate was found unresponsive in a special management unit. He says the department is looking into double-bunking in that unit. They looked into it several months ago, but discontinued the effort for some time.