Electrical Fire in South Lincoln Home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was forced to break down walls and into cabinets to put out a house fire.

It happened around noon Monday, in a home near 12th and D streets.

Officials say the fire was electrical and started under the sink.

There were multiple people inside the home.

Everyone made it out safely.

Fire investigators are still adding up the total damage amount, but they think the kitchen will have to be replaced.

