Road repairs near 27th and Superior begin Monday

Lincoln traffic is going to be moving a bit slower near 27th and Superior for the next few months.

The city is preparing to fix the pavement in that area going east toward Cornhusker highway.

Workers started the new project Monday.

Drivers will be restricted to one lane as the repairs go on.

"It makes it for a slower process for the construction and it certainly helps the traveling public get to the area businesses,” City Design and Construction Manager Thomas Schafer said.

The city has been working on improving streets in the 27th corridor for the past four years.

Managers said they should be done by this year.

They said breaking it down in phases was the best approach.

"27th street is a very busy corridor and trying to keep traffic moving along it the best we can. We certainly had to break down into chunks and had to done in different segments,” Schafer said.

Close to five miles of repairs will be done this year between two projects north of 27th.

The city plans to complete about 10 miles this year throughout the city.

Engineers said a lot of factors go into the planning phase like weather and school.

While there may be several happening at once, they said this is the better option.

"We explored different things and we think right now balance of all the different community needs in mind when we make these types of decisions,” Schaefer said.

Crews should be done with the 27th and Superior project by Thanksgiving.