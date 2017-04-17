Fourth resident at WaterFord at Williamsburg turns 100

It's not every day someone turns 100, that's special in itself, but for Evelyn Tubbs she became the fourth person to reach that milestone at WaterFord at Williamsburg Assisted Living. A couple of her fellow residents shared their thoughts on what it means to be 100.

They say with age comes wisdom, so turning 100 might bring with it a little more than previous years. At least, that's clear when listening to Dorothy Sterns and Marie Green. They came out to celebrate fellow resident Evelyn Tubbs birthday and welcome her to the century club.

"We were horse and buggy days when I appeared on this Earth and now the transportation, and airplanes, that go overseas...and all around the world. And I thought what my parents would think of such a thing," says Sterns.

Dorothy turned 100 in December, while Marie is 101. Evelyn along with one other, Dorlene Churchill, round out the group. Dorothy is from Montana, but her parents graduated from medical school in Lincoln.

Marie Green has lived in Lincoln all of her life. She's seen many changes, and fondly remembers some of her favorite places around town.

"Gold's was my favorite store, yup, whenever I went with the girls. They'd say: Where'd you buy that dress? I would say Gold's and they'd say, 'We knew that!'," said Green

While the day was filled with family friends and memories, it was also about friendships.

"Well, the one sits with me when we eat during the day, and Dorothy and I go to Bible study on Wednesdays," added Green.

Living for a century brings with it a lot of perspective and changes.

Dorothy says that appreciating life is something she thinks can be lost in this technological age.

"People are missing out a lot in creation and what the world is because they're so engrossed in there," says Sterns.

Evelyn's daughter and her son were in attendance for the celebration, along with grand kids and others. So a very Happy Birthday to Evelyn Tubbs!

*A previous version incorrectly referred to the assisted living home as "Waterfront at Williamsburg," the article has been corrected to refer to its proper name "WaterFord at Williamsburg."