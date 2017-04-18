Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead

Source: ABC News

Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland Facebook killing, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Stephens allegedly killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday afternoon and later posted a video of the killing on Facebook, according to police.

This is a developing story.

For more details, visit the ABC News website.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.