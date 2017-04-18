Update:18-month-old shot in the head at Omaha apartment

18-month-old shot in the head at Omaha apartment, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

UPDATE:

Police release the name of the 1 ½ year old girl who was shot at an apartment complex near Westroads Mall, and reveal more details of what may have happened.

Monday afternoon, OPD is called to a shooting at the Pine Tree Apartment Complex for a shooting. A young girl was already being transported to Children’s Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities identify the girl as 17-month-old Ma'laya Buie.

Police indicate she was shot in the face and two people were present at the time. Her father, 22-year-old Marquell Buie, told officers that it was an accident.

The apartment complex sent a letter to residents reassuring them they were cooperating with police, and that it was a safe place to live.

Children's Hospital would not release updated information on Ma'laya's condition on the family’s request, but one relative said she was improving on Facebook.

3 News Now was unsuccessful contacting family members including Ma'laya's father by phone, and at his residence where the shooting occurred.

Police says they’re still investigating. They'll then turn over their findings to the Douglas County Attorney's Office who will make a decision if charges are warranted or not.

Authorities say an 18-month-old girl has been shot in the head at an apartment in northwest Omaha.

Police say a distraught man got into a private vehicle and took the bleeding toddler to a hospital around 3:40 p.m. Monday after the shooting at the Pine Tree Apartments.

Investigators haven't released any information about how the shooting occurred or provided the names of those involved.